Stephen Raymond "Pom" DICKENS


1952 - 2019
Stephen Raymond "Pom" DICKENS Notice
Stephen Raymond "POM" Dickens 11.08.1952 - 11.07.2019 Late of Creewah, formerly of Hazelbrook Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service for Pom at Leura Memorial Gardens & Crematorium on Saturday 27th July at 10am. A viewing will be held on Friday 26th 3pm - 4pm. Anyone wishing to escort Pom on his last ride up the mountains is welcome to join his procession, departing 8.30am sharp from 4/8 Coombes Dve, Penrith . Celebration of life with family to be held at the Blue Mountains Hotel (Lawson Pub) following the service.
Published in Bombala Times on July 24, 2019
